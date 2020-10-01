1/
George J. Lovett
9/30/2020
George J. Lovett 87 of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Wednesday Sept. 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the widower of Cecelia (Wasielewski) Lovett who died in 2008.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa. he was the son of the late Vincent and Mary (Parks) Lovett. George was a resident of the E. Stroudsburg area for the past 30 years and prior to that he resided in the Andover, N.J. area. He retired from Picatinny Arsenal in Wharton, N.J.; as a mobile food operator for 21 years. He served in the United States Navy for 11 years being discharged after serving in the Korean War. He was of the catholic faith attending St. John's Catholic Church in Bushkill, Pa.
He is survived by 7 children: Bruce McClain , Joseph Lovett, Debra Dickerson and her husband Darrell, John Lovett, Gigi Plummer all of East Stroudsburg, Pa., Cecelia Giamoni of Danielsville, Pa. and George Lovett of South Carolina, daughter in laws Winnie McClain of Sarasota, Fl. and Cathy McClain of Dingmans Ferry, Pa. , 20 grandchildren and several great grandchildren and a brother George Lovett. George was preceded in death by 2 sons: Robert McClain and Roy McClain.
There will be a viewing on Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020 from 10-12:00noon at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. followed by a prayer service starting at 12:00noon with Fr. Gregory Reichlen officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Laurelwood Cemetery.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com



Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
