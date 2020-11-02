1/
Jason W. "Jay" Hines
1973 - 2020
Jason "Jay" W. Hines
1973 - 2020
Jason "Jay" W. Hines, 46, of Wind Gap, passed away suddenly on Wednesday afternoon, October 28, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus in Bartonsville.
Born on December 1, 1973 in Sumter, SC, he was the son of James A. Hines of Wind Gap and the late Vivian (Davis) Hines.
Jay grew up in Stroudsburg and East Stroudsburg and was a 1993 graduate of East Stroudsburg High School. His Gram and Pap were a big part of his life growing up, as were his aunts and uncles and cousins. He owned his own Disc Jockey business and enjoyed playing music for events and seeing people have fun and dancing to the music he played. Jay was an avid Steelers fan, a Mets fan, and enjoyed spending time with his boys and watching Stephen's football games.
In addition to his father, surviving are two sons, Stephen Hines of Bartonsville and Braxton Hines of Tower City; three aunts, Virginia Hardy of Tannersville, Wilma Transue of Sciota and Sharon Bogart of East Stroudsburg; his uncles; and his many cousins. Jay was a loyal friend to many and he will be greatly missed.
Cremation was private and there will be no services at this time.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
