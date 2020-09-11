Lynda Roselli05/24/1948 - 09/09/2020Lynda Roselli age 72 of Saylorsburg passed away Wednesday, September 9th at her home.Lynda was the loving wife of the late Frank Roselli who passed away January 26, 2019.She was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 24, 1948, daughter of the late George and Sylvia (Pesonen) Sakariasen.Lynda and her late husband owned and operated West End Beverage for 38 years.We have been blessed with the presence of Lynda in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her children: Kevin Roselli and his companion Bobbi Bond of Brodheadsville and Pamela Mulligan and her husband Robert of Effort.She was the loving grandmother to her five granddaughters: Megan & Abby Roselli, Brittany, Larissa and Arianna Mulligan.Lynda is also survived by a sister: Susan Jacobsen and her husband John of Surf Side Beach, SC and many nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held 8:00 PM, Monday, .September 14th at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA with Rev. Deborah Bond officiating.Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Monday, September 14th from 3-5 & 7-9 pm at the funeral home.Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in in charge of arrangements.Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.Route 209, Gilbert