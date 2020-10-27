Rosalie A. Giannetto

Rosalie A Giannetto, 87, of East Stroudsburg formerly of North Arlington, NJ passed away peacefully at Grace Park Senior Living on October 23. Rosalie had been proceeded in death by her husband Leonard C Giannetto. Born in Allentown Pa, she was the daughter of the late Joaquim Lopes and Susanna (Novajovsky) Lopes.

Rosalie enjoyed cooking, baking, and taking care of her four children as a stay at home mother. Later in her life she worked at Kmart for many years before retiring. Some of her hobbies included walking at the mall with friends, attending shows as well as going to the movies. She also enjoyed listening and dancing to Polka music. Although she was only at Grace Park for a short time, she enjoyed meeting new friends and the many activities they offered. Rosalie was a long time member of St. Mathews Church in East Stroudsburg.

Rosalie is survived by her four children: Thomas Giannetto and his wife Peg of Scranton, PA; Karen Siegal and her husband James of Watchung, NJ; Stephen Giannetto and his wife Kelly of Effort, PA; Mark Giannetto and his wife Marie of East Stroudsburg, PA. Two granddaughters; Megan Giannetto of Scranton, PA and Angela (Giannetto) Fox of Hickory, NC. Three grandsons; Michael Giannetto of Charlottesville, VA, Jackson Siegal of Chevy Chase, MD and Derek Siegal of Watchung, NJ and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister Dolores (Lopes) Albert and many nieces and nephews.

Due to recent health concerns, a memorial will take place at a later date. However, burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made to Compassionate Care Hospice P.O. Box 1128, Marshall's Creek, PA 18335.

