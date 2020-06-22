Stephen D. Welge6/19/2020Stephen D. Welge, 59, of Tobyhanna passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, June 19, 2020. He was the husband of Donna Welge, with whom he spent 39 years of marriage. Stephen was born in Yonkers, NY the son of Norbert and Marie (Hunt) Welge.Stephen was of the Catholic Faith. He worked as an elevator mechanic for Local 1 Schindler Elevator for 35 years. Stephen enjoyed spending time with his family, dogs, and cooking a good steak. He loved his sports, as well as poker and fishing. He will be missed dearly.In addition to his wife, Stephen is survived by his children; Gary, Stephen, and Joyce. Grandchildren; Gary, Baylen, Lilianna, Nolan, and Gavin, as well as his siblings; William, Gary, Patricia, and Norbert, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.Visitation will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 from 2-4 and 5-7pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street. A small private family viewing will take place at 9am on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 before proceeded to Prospect cemetery for mausoleum entombment.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home23 N. 9th Street, Stroudsburg