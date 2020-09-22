1/1
Valerie L. Keiper
Valerie L. Keiper
9/21/2020
Valerie L. Keiper, 40, of Scotrun, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Monroe in Bartonsville. She was the loving wife of the late Donald Junz, whom passed away in 2014.
Born in East Stroudsburg, she was the daughter of Drue W. Miller and Mary Lou Smith of Scotrun. Who will miss her dearly.
Valerie graduated from the Barbizon Modeling School and volunteered as a Candy Stripper at the former Pocono Medical Center in East Stroudsburg many years ago.
She later attended East Stroudsburg University graduating Cum Laude in 2001. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Political Science and during her time at ESU, she was a member of the Young Republicans of ESU, and interned, campaigning for State Representative Kelly Lewis. Upon graduating, Valerie worked for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Valerie and her late husband, Donald, created The Valley Beat, which was an alternative weekly newspaper that covered the Allentown and Lehigh Valley area. She had a love for traveling, collecting crystals, and was a Reiki Master.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her uncle, David Smith of Marshalls Creek; aunt, Debra Henry of Tannersville; and several beloved cousins.
There will be no service at this time. However, her parents would like to invite family and friends to attend a luncheon starting at noon Saturday, September 26 at Carrazza's, 371 Route 390, Cresco, (570) -595-8500. Covid 19 rules will be followed.
Donations in her name may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Suite 103, Harrisburg, Pa 17110.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535
