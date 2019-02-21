Resources More Obituaries for Josephine Savatt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Josephine Barnwell Savatt

Obituary Condolences Flowers Josephine Barnwell Savatt 1931 - 2018 POWAY Josephine "Jo" Barnwell Savatt died peacefully on November 28, 2018. She was 87 years old. After separately immigrating to the United States from Ireland, Jo's parents, Patrick and Josephine, met, married, and settled in Long Island, NY. Patrick was the gardener for the Bloomingdales Family. The Bloomingdales' estate was on Long Island where Patrick and Josephine raised their three daughters. Jo and her two sisters had a happy upbringing attending St. Aloysius Catholic School in Great Neck, New York. Russ, also a native of New York, was drawn to photography. He became a United States Marine to pursue a career as a combat photographer. Russ and Jo, both from Long Island, met at a wedding and married in 1952. While Russ served an honorable and distinguished 32-year career in the Marines, Jo was his support system for their 63 years of marriage. Russ and Jo lived and traveled to many places including Japan, Boston, and Virginia. While in Japan, Jo became a skilled seamstress, a hobby she enjoyed for years. The Savatt family finally settled in Poway, CA. Russ and Jo were active members of the San Diego Chapter of the United States Marine Corps Combat Correspondents Association. They also enjoyed exploring San Diego and surrounding counties. Biking, walking, and camping at the beach, at Camp Pendleton, were some of their favorite things. In 1980, after running the photo labs for both the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Camp Pendleton, Russ retired from the Marine Corps. Russ joined the Oceanside Police Department as their police photographer and brought a whole new adventure to the Savatt family. Jo returned to college to get her bookkeeping certificate and went to work for the City of Oceanside as well. Of course, they carpooled. Russ and Jo, married for over 63 years, had many wonderful adventures both overseas and here at home, with their children and grandchildren. The Savatts have been fixtures in Poway since 1975. Russ and Jo were devout Catholics. Jo was active at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church in its early years helping with the original St. Gabriel's thrift store. Jo had a beautiful voice and was often invited to join the church choir but always declined preferring to sit with her family. Jo always put her family first and will be remembered for her boisterous laugh and her wonderful sense of humor. She was a thoughtful mother, faithful daughter and sister, honored wife, and loyal friend. She will be greatly missed. Jo was raised in Long Island, NY, and is preceded in death by her husband, Russell W. Savatt, Jr.; her parents, Patrick and Josephine Barnwell; and her sister, Eileen Hunt. Jo is survived by her sister, Mary Osbourne; as well as her four children, Laura Reynolds (Jim), Russell W. Savatt III (Chris), Mark Savatt, and Claudine Hagerstrom (Robert); and her beloved grandchildren. Services will be held on Friday, March 8, at 2:30 p.m. at the Miramar National Cemetery. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Published in the Pomerado News on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries