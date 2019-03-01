ALICE M. BALL

PORTSMOUTH —Alice M. Ball, age 86, of Portsmouth, went to be with the Lord February 28, 2019 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. She was born May 14, 1932 in Grantsville, WV to Alva and Vina (Stallman) Riddle. Alice was a member of the First Church of God in New Boston, was retired as the kitchen manager of Good Shepherd Manor in Wakefield, and loved to bake and cook.

She is survived by three daughters, Margaret (Bill) Lewis of West Portsmouth, Evelyn Sparks (Keith Melvin) of Wheelersburg, Vina Risner of Versailles, KY; son, Danny (Reeca) Ball of Wheelersburg; daughter-in-law, Debbie Ball of Minford; twelve grandchildren; thirty-two great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Herman Ball, Sr.; one son, Herman Ball, II; brother, Eldon Riddle; sisters, Georgia Gallagher, Jean Galido, Vange Elrod, Martha Jeffries.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon on Monday, March 4, 2019 at First Church of God in New Boston with Pastors Donnie McKenzie and Acy Gibson officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Burial Park. Friends may call Sunday from 5 - 7 p.m. at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston and on Monday at the church one hour prior to the service. The family would like to thank Hillview and SOMC Hospice for all their care. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.