|
|
AJ Lindsey, age 82 of Gary passed away after a lengthy illness on Monday, April 20, 2020. He accepted Christ into his life at an early age at the Pilgrim Rest MB Church in Carthage, MS. He was a member of the The Evening Star MB Church for 37 years. He was then led by the Holy Spirit to join Pilgrim MB Church in 2012 where he attended faithfully and served as an Usher, until his health declined. He retired with 27 years of service from US Steel Gary Works, followed by 18 years of service with the Gary Community School Corporation. AJ enjoyed life! He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Anyone who knew him, knew that he loved spending countless hours sitting on the fishing bank. He would travel far and wide to find a good fishing hole. AJ often would not catch a fish, but he enjoyed the activity nevertheless. AJ enjoyed his daily, early morning, three mile walk at the Tolleston track. He will be remembered as a caring husband, father and brother. Preceded in death by his mother Helen Lindsey; guardians, Lumar and Janie Gray; son, Adoniss J. Lindsey. AJ leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 55 years Rubye (Jones) Lindsey. His devoted daughter, Sancheon Lindsey of Merrillville, IN; son, Michael Lindsey and daughter Vanessa Burks, Denver, CO; sister, Arlean Gunn of Jackson, MS; sisters-in-law, Clotine (Kenneth) Millender of Gary, IN, Bettye Eskind of Marrero, LA, Clementine Jones of Carthage, MS; brother-in-law, Palma (Fannie) Jones of Carthage, MS; and a host of special cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A (View & Go) Visitation Monday, April 27, 2020 from 9:00a.m.- 11:00a.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral Service will be private but will be livestream on [email protected] Guy & Allen Funeral Directors Inc. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020