Carolyn McKinney

Carolyn McKinney Obituary
born January 9, 1940, in East Chicago, Indiana. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1959 and married the love of her life, Franklin R. McKinney on December 11th of that same year. To this union one child, Raquel Lynne was born. Carolyn and Frank opened Embassy Liquors and Buzz Box Lounge where she retired after many years of servicing the community. Carolyn was a wise mentor and strong woman of faith. She departed this life on March 5,2020. Carolyn will be deeply missed. Visitation: Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:00a.m.-11a.m. family hour at 10:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. at the Guy & Allen chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020
