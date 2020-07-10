1/
Daniel Chabes
1960 - 2020
Daniel "Ricky" Chabes, age 60, of Chesterton, IN passed away on July 7, 2020. Ricky was born on April 16th,1960 to the late Jose E. and Lillian (Romero) Chabes.

He is survived by his loving children Dominic (Emily)Davenport and Destine(Steven Johnson)Chabes; three grandchildren, who were his pride and joy: Ava and Bre Davenport and Roman Johnson. Ricky is also survived by brothers: Joe (Carol) Chabes, Frank Chabes, Rudy (Eileen) Chabes, Lonnie (Belinda) Chabes, Arthur Chabes, and sisters: Juanita Chabes, Adeline (Jim) Vargas, Carmen (Jerry) Regalado ; many nieces and nephews; and Christopher Deboer, who was like a son to him.

He is preceded in death by his parents Jose E. & Lillian Chabes, brothers: Lupe & Jesse Chabes, and sister: Ida Ortiz.

Ricky had a life-long love for music and a gift for playing guitar. He started playing with his very first band called Fugitive Rock's in high school and continued to play in various bands over the years until he was hospitalized in June. Some of the bands he played in were: Buster Cherry, Third Degree, Images and most notably Dirty Trixx.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave. , Portage, IN 46368. Funeral services will be on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Rees Funeral Home. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, 2701 Willowdale Rd. Portage, IN 46368. For information, please call (219) 762-3013 or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
JUL
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
Memories & Condolences

July 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful uncle. We will love you and miss you always.
Christina Fitch
Family
