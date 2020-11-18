Age 76, passed away on Friday November 13, 2020 in her home. Eileen was a dedicated member of New Kingdom Harvest Ministries under the leadership of Rev. Rodney Nash. She was a 1964 graduate of Roosevelt High School. Eileen was preceded in death by her husband Edward Wiggins, parents Turner and Sallie Kendrick, sister Delores Kendrick; brothers-in-laws, Lamar Wiggins, Terry Wiggins, Gregory Wiggins, and Carl Wiggins. She leaves to cherish her loving memories daughter & caregiver Kinishia L. (Michael) Clark (CA), daughter Terrilynn C. Wiggins-Allen (IN). Sisters Katie L. Kendrick, Diane & Denise Kendrick all of IN and brother Lloyd M. (Arlean) Brown (TX). Brothers-in-law, Jerry (Zelda Marjoyce) Wiggins (IN) and Cory (Carol) Wiggins (IN). Sisters-in-law Helen Wiggins Johnson (IL) and Debra Wiggins (TX). Her devoted grandchildren Edward B. Cannon (IN), Darreann M. Wilson (TX), Sailor Rajena J. Wiggins-Woods (VA), Sherrod Williams (CA), Sgt Xavier (Alexis) Giles (IL), Mack, Jarrell, Leonard Giles (IN), eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020 from 12:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. All services will be at Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, 2959 West 11th Avenue, Gary, IN 46404. Officiate Rev. Rodney Nash. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.