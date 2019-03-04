Jesus Amadeo Lopez, age 88, of Michigan City, passed away March 1, 2019. He was born in Brownsville, TX on April 18, 1930. Jesus worked for Inland Steel for 30 years as a Pit Clerk and after his retirement, he moved to Brownsville, TX to care for his mother until her passing. He then moved back to Indiana to be united with his children until he was called home. Jesus was preceded in death by his father-Justo Lopez; mother-Aurora de la Fuente Lopez; youngest son-Brian Lopez, who died at the age of 24, in 1988. He is survived by his four children-Vickie Lopez, Michael Lopez, Donna Lopez, Robert Lopez; and his ex-wife of 27 years-Susie; sisters-Diana Campbell from Corpus Christi, TX., Inelda York from Orange, TX., Elizabeth Robles of Brownsville, TX., and Rebecca (Robert) Ramirez of Orange, TX.; youngest brother-Justo E. Lopez of Houston, TX.; countless nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Visitation for Jesus will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m., at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Pastor John Starr officiating. Cremation to follow service. www.burnsfuneral.com. Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary