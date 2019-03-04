Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesus Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesus Amadeo Lopez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jesus Amadeo Lopez Obituary
Jesus Amadeo Lopez, age 88, of Michigan City, passed away March 1, 2019. He was born in Brownsville, TX on April 18, 1930. Jesus worked for Inland Steel for 30 years as a Pit Clerk and after his retirement, he moved to Brownsville, TX to care for his mother until her passing. He then moved back to Indiana to be united with his children until he was called home. Jesus was preceded in death by his father-Justo Lopez; mother-Aurora de la Fuente Lopez; youngest son-Brian Lopez, who died at the age of 24, in 1988. He is survived by his four children-Vickie Lopez, Michael Lopez, Donna Lopez, Robert Lopez; and his ex-wife of 27 years-Susie; sisters-Diana Campbell from Corpus Christi, TX., Inelda York from Orange, TX., Elizabeth Robles of Brownsville, TX., and Rebecca (Robert) Ramirez of Orange, TX.; youngest brother-Justo E. Lopez of Houston, TX.; countless nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Visitation for Jesus will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m., at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Pastor John Starr officiating. Cremation to follow service. www.burnsfuneral.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now