Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Wake
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clark Road MBC
2841 Clark Road.
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Clark Road MBC
2841 Clark Road.
Kerry A. Rice Jr. Obituary
Kerry A. Rice, Jr., age 32, departed this life on Monday, September 23, 2019. He attended Roosevelt High School and loved to play basketball. Kerry was preceded in death by his grandparents: Simon Rice and Paul Mohn, Sr.; uncles: Willie, Ronnie, and Alfred Rice; and aunts: Sabrina Taylor and Karen Rice. Kerry leaves to cherish his memories father, Kerry (Sharnita) Rice; mother, Paulina Bradley; children: Jovon, India, Londyn Rice, and Kerrion Tucker; sisters: Vanessa Campbell and Jenee (Quinn-lee) Ralph; brothers: Michael Strong, Stefen and Steven Rice; aunt, Susan (Sherman) Evans; uncles: Kenny (Stephanie) Rice, Kirby (Toi) Rice, and Lawrence Rice. Visitation: Friday, September 27, 2019, 12:00pm – 8:00pm. Family hours: 6:00pm – 8:00pm at the Guy & Allen Chapel, Funeral services: Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 am with wake from 10:00am – 11:00am at Clark Road MBC, 2841 Clark Road.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019
