Marcell Malcolm Jerrod Little "Cell," age 25 was born on June 6, 1994 in Gary, Indiana to Tarchelle Champion and Carnell W. Little Jr. and passed away on May 19, 2020. Marcell attended Lew Wallace High School and later received his diploma from 21st. Century Charter School. He worked at Ascendant Warehouse. Marcell was known for his work ethics, kind heart, loving smile, and for his love of children. He leaves to cherish his loving memories, a loving son Marcell Little, Jr. (MJ), mother Tarchelle Champion, one loving brother and best friend Carnell W. Little III, three loving sisters Aaraney Armstrong, Derriona Champion, and Ziyah Champion, his beloved Granny Shela Little, aunts Lanessa Nickson, Lucresia (John) Davis, Christinia (Ronnie) Little-Davis, Teshonta Champion, Shalethea (Emmit) Smith, Shanell (Scott) Brown, Sheila Houston, and a host of cousins, family, and friends. Words alone cannot express how much Marcell will be missed by all. Visitation for friends and family, Monday, June 1, 2020 from 11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m. Private funeral service to follow at 1:00p.m. at Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue Gary, IN. A mask must be worn to enter the funeral home.