Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Our Beloved Marilyn Marie Penick was born February 28, 1958, the second of 6 children born to Rosemary Page and Frank Fillmore. She was preceded in death by her brothers Michael and Jim Fillmore. January 18, 1976 Marilyn devoted her life to serving Jehovah for over 43 years until her passing on September 19, 2019. Marilyn had many loves. In addition to talking to people about our God Jehovah were the love of her Family, Spiritual Family. Snickers, Hot Polish, Burger King #1 w/Cheese, Diet Pepsi, music and the singing of her Favorite Song ---If I Could by Regina Bell to her three sons Glen Scott, Clinton & Carl Penick. Marilyn leaves to cherish her memories. Her loving Mother Rosemary Page, Father Frank Fillmore, Sons Glen Scott, Clinton and Carl Penick, Grandsons: Brian Isaiah and Anthony Penick, Sisters: Maezell House (Phillip), Betty Magee (Calvin), Crystal Fillmore, Rachel Lewis (Jerry) and Kelly Fillmore. Brothers: Remington Williams (Lucia) Raymond Williams (Stephanie) and Tyrone Williams a Host of Family and Friends her spiritual Mom Sister Josephine King. Visitation will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 12:00pm-8:00pm Family Hour 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home 421 West 5th Ave Gary, IN. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness 1401 West 20th Ave Gary, IN at 3:00pm.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019
