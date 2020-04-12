|
age 70 was called by God to come home on Thursday April 9, 2020. He was born June 16, 1949 in Gary, IN to the late Edward Sr. and Margaret Zarych. He was the fourth of six children to be born. After graduating from Gary Edison High School he served our country in the U. S. Marine Corps until being honorably discharged. He was employed at USX Corp. for 31 years. He loved staying busy so much that he worked twenty more years as a Security Officer. Michael loved his family and his greatest joy was fishing and watching the Cubs. Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Brother Paul Zarych and Sister Jeannie Zarych. Michael is survived by his beautiful wife Joanne Zarych of 23 years of Merrillville, IN; four daughters Elizabeth (Jason) Tyler of Ooltewah, TN, Corrine (Lonta) Ash, Josephine Wheeler and Catherine Alexander all of Merrillville, IN; son JaMawn (Lakeisha) Wheeler of Lynwood, IL; grandchildren Kwame, Logan, Autumn, JoRale, Corrin, Madison, LaVonta, Diamond, Christian, Kevin Jr., and JaMawn Jr.; great grandchildren Oliver and Kennedi; sisters JoAnne Adamoski of Highland, IN, Margaret (Larry) Bilsby of FL; brother Edward Zarych Jr., of Chesterton, IN and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. There will be a private service held for the family.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020