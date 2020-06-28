Age 94. Sarah received her heavenly wings on June 19th, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 19th, 1926, the ninth child born to the union of Shilo and Rebecca Neal, in Tchula MS. She will forever be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents Shilo and Rebecca Neal, husband Jimmie London, daughter Sarah (Dolly) Jones, 6 sisters; Lula Bell Howard, Elizabeth Walker, Annie Mae Hines, Rosemary Neal, Catherine Mae Hammond and Emma Lee Jenkins; 9 brothers; Willie, Rufus, Jerry, Levester, Odie, Johnny, David, Roosevelt, and Shilo Neal.
Sarah leaves to cherish her memory sons; Liney (Doris) Neal, Darniel (Karen) London of Gary IN., Duane (Pamela) London of Indianapolis IN., daughter Celestine (Tina) London of Gary IN., sons Chakaris (LaShelle) London of Flossmoor IL., Dominic London of Gary IN., 1 brother Robert Neal of Carson CA., 16 grandkids, 17 great grandkids, 18 great-great grandkids, and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends. Visitation Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street. Private funeral services Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Chapel. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Sarah leaves to cherish her memory sons; Liney (Doris) Neal, Darniel (Karen) London of Gary IN., Duane (Pamela) London of Indianapolis IN., daughter Celestine (Tina) London of Gary IN., sons Chakaris (LaShelle) London of Flossmoor IL., Dominic London of Gary IN., 1 brother Robert Neal of Carson CA., 16 grandkids, 17 great grandkids, 18 great-great grandkids, and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends. Visitation Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street. Private funeral services Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Chapel. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.