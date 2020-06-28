Sarah London
1926 - 2020
Age 94. Sarah received her heavenly wings on June 19th, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 19th, 1926, the ninth child born to the union of Shilo and Rebecca Neal, in Tchula MS. She will forever be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents Shilo and Rebecca Neal, husband Jimmie London, daughter Sarah (Dolly) Jones, 6 sisters; Lula Bell Howard, Elizabeth Walker, Annie Mae Hines, Rosemary Neal, Catherine Mae Hammond and Emma Lee Jenkins; 9 brothers; Willie, Rufus, Jerry, Levester, Odie, Johnny, David, Roosevelt, and Shilo Neal.

Sarah leaves to cherish her memory sons; Liney (Doris) Neal, Darniel (Karen) London of Gary IN., Duane (Pamela) London of Indianapolis IN., daughter Celestine (Tina) London of Gary IN., sons Chakaris (LaShelle) London of Flossmoor IL., Dominic London of Gary IN., 1 brother Robert Neal of Carson CA., 16 grandkids, 17 great grandkids, 18 great-great grandkids, and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends. Visitation Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street. Private funeral services Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Chapel. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.

www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
JUL
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
June 27, 2020
My condolences to the family. May God comfort you during this time.
Deborah Hutchison
Friend
June 27, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Kimberly, lydia, Fred and Christian
Friend
June 27, 2020
Ma,
No words can truly express what youve meant to me. You were simply, the best. You enjoy your heavenly rest. Ill love and cherish you forever.
Your Son,
Darniel London
Darniel London
Son
June 27, 2020
May God grant you peace and strength during this time. We are praying for you and your entire family.
Mable Neal Youngblood
Family
June 27, 2020
Mrs. London leaves me and many others with too many warm memories of her love and her kindness, as we, her children's friends who were constantly at her door. She treated us all as if we were her children and we were the better for knowing such a lady! Our hearts are empty, but our souls are lifted that such a lady was a big part of our youth. She is with many of our parents now and that gives me solace! Rest In Peace!
Ulysses Foreman
Friend
June 27, 2020
My second mom.

Love,
Melvin L. Standifer & Jean E. Standifer
Family
June 26, 2020
Family, the joy of the Lord will be your strength during this time. We will miss Aunt Sarah and her straight-to-the-point messages. Love you all!
Pastor Donald & Evangelist Rosie Coleman
Family
June 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Aunt Sarah was kind and sweet to me, always.
Mable & Willie (Neal) Riley
Family
