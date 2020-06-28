Mrs. London leaves me and many others with too many warm memories of her love and her kindness, as we, her children's friends who were constantly at her door. She treated us all as if we were her children and we were the better for knowing such a lady! Our hearts are empty, but our souls are lifted that such a lady was a big part of our youth. She is with many of our parents now and that gives me solace! Rest In Peace!

Ulysses Foreman

Friend