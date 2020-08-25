Virginia Mutka

Ginny! I will never forget our time together at Legacy. From helping you video chat with family on the iPad (which I barely understand haha). You would be up all hours of the night and we'd look at pictures of your kids. You would tell me how proud of your kids you are. One by one listing off their accomplishments, and saying how good looking they all are! I am grateful to have the opportunity to have known you.

Cristi Steffek

Friend