Amy Coenen Geurts
Little Chute - Amy Coenen Geurts, 55, went to be with her Lord on December 3, 2020, after battling stomach cancer for 2 years. She was born on March 1, 1965, to Ronald and Tes (Biesterveld) Coenen. Amy worked for Ariens Company until her untimely retirement due to her cancer diagnosis in 2018.
Amy is survived by her two children: Adam (Amber) Boehnlein and Taylor Geurts; grandchildren: Mya and Mycah Boehnlein; her significant other Randy Weber; mother, Tes Coenen; siblings: Tom (Lori) Coenen, Julie Brooks, Michael (Nancy) Coenen, Gary (Kelly) Coenen, and Kelly Panzenhagen along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Amy was preceded in death by her father Ron; maternal and paternal grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
Amy enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers. In her earlier years, she really enjoyed cross stitching and crafts. She liked traveling to new places and spending time with her family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, with Fr. Ron Belitz officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. For those wanting to watch the service online, it will be streamed on the St. John website: www.stjn.org
. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com
