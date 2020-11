Or Copy this URL to Share

Cleo Dillenberg



(Born 5-16-30 Died 11-15-20)



Preceded in death by her husband Frank and son Wayne.



Survivors include her four sons Steve, Jeff, Tom, and Joel, many grand children, great-grand children, great-great-grand children.



Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 8780 Brunswick Road, Minocqua, WI 54548 on Friday, November 20 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm



Immediately following service will be a burial at Wilderness Rest in Lake Tomahawk.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store