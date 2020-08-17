Connie E. WilkeHortonville - Connie Ellen Wilke, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on August 15th, 2020, with her family at her side. She was born September 7, 1964 in Appleton,WI to Delmar and Melba (Lenz) Baumgartner. She graduated from Hortonville High School in 1983. She married James Wilke on January 21, 1984. Their marriage blessed them with three children and four grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. Connie was known for her big heart, sense of humor, and kind soul. She often took on the role of caretaker and always went above and beyond to help those in need. Connie watched children in her home early in her career. Following the urge to help others, she moved on to working in assisted living, most recently at Willow Lane Assisted Living. She also served her local community as a First Responder for over 9 years. Connie looked forward to going on the Harley for rides with her beloved husband and spending time with her family and friends. She loved going up north, taking memorable camping trips with Joe and Donna Weihing and making others laugh. Connie was known for encouraging people to be their best self. She had strong faith and always had a bible verse ready to help others through any situation. This last verse she shared with family was Isaiah 43:1-3 "Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have summoned you by name; you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk through fire you shall not be burned, and the flame shall not consume you. For I am the Lord your God, the holy one of Israel, your savior."Connie is survived by her husband of 36 years, the love of her life, Jim; children: Sarah Wilke, Ryan (Melanie) Wilke, Cody (Day) Wilke; grandchildren: Matthew, Arianna, Braelynn, and Brynnlee Wilke; parents: Delmar and Melba Baumgartner; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Roger and Diane Wilke; siblings: Pamela Baumgartner, Mark (Donna) Baumgartner, Nancy Schroeder, Brian (Lisa) Baumgartner; brother-in-law: Randall (Lesa) Wilke, Ronald Wilke; sister-in-law: Julie (Paul) Mattek; in addition to many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.Connie is preceded in death by her grandparents, godfather (Arnold Lenz), and many aunts and uncles.The Christian Funeral for Connie will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at noon at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Greenville with Rev. John Qualmann officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Weyauwega. A visitation for Connie will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.A special thanks to the medical staff at ThedaCare Appleton's Intensive Care Unit. Connie has touched the lives of so many with her unconditional love, generosity, and kindness. She will be forever missed.