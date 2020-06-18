Debra L. "Deb" (Maas) Thalin
Debra L. "Deb" (nee Maas) Thalin

Age 64, formerly of Kimberly, passed away after a short battle with cancer on June 13, 2020. A 40-year employee of Thrivent, Deb moved to Appleton from Minneapolis in 2003, eventually moving back and working remotely in 2016 and retiring in 2018. Deb is survived by her loving children, Paul (Dustin) and Rachel; sister, Ronni; "Bonus Family" Sarah, Josh, Ethan, Lili and Spencer Prior; best friend, Sue; many aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Ronald and Eleanor (Atneosen); and brother-in-law, David. In lieu of flowers, memorials to family preferred. A visitation to celebrate Deb's life will be held from 2-6 PM Friday, June 26 at Mueller-Bies Funeral Home, 2130 N. Dale St. in Roseville, MN.

MUELLER-BIES, 651-487-2550, www.muellerbies.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 19, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Debs passing. A very nice lady. Prayers to her family.
Jane Stenz
Coworker
