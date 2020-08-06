Doris Mae WilliamsAppleton - Doris Mae (Sachs) (Bellin) Williams died on August 4, 2020 at home after a long struggle with multiple illnesses. She was able to remain home under the care of her eldest son, David, who diligently learned everything he needed to know to care for her, from setting her hair to making her favorite Starbucks frappuccinos , and tracking multiple health care issues.She was born at home on, Circle St, Appleton, on April 7, 1933 to William and Mary (Kliktzke) Sachs, the second of two children; her elder brother, Robert. After the sudden death of her mother in 1938, William married Alma (Stellmacher) Sachs, also bringing her daughter, Evelyn into the family. She graduated from Appleton (West) High School in 1951. She soon went to Florida to marry the "boy next door" Ronald Owen Bellin, who was in the Navy, becoming his second wife. That marriage ended in 1954 and she returned to Appleton with her daughter, Barbara. Soon after, she married Steve ("Okie") Williams, living in Oklahoma for a short time before they again returned to Appleton where she has been ever since. She had three more children with Steve Williams: David, Lori, and Shanda. She could always be counted on to be familiar with many of her high school classmates and later, families of her children's friends.She had enjoyed employment as a telephone operator, a Quaker Dairy store assistant, Outdoor Theatre cashier, Avon sales, Tel-Sec, and retired from AAL- Thrivent. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed crocheting, making many hats for preemies at local hospitals and afghans for family before vision issues limited her…and loved little gadgets of every sort. She served as a Blue Star mother in the neighborhood, Cub Scouts Pack 22, and was instrumental in promoting the creation of special services in Outagamie County to meet the needs of adults dealing with illiteracy and complications such as dyslexia, She was a Red Cross volunteer (Service to Armed Forces) for many years.Doris was raised attending Zion Lutheran Church and grade school and later became an active member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church of Appleton since the late 1950's where she was a devoted steward of the church, singing in the choir and performing many duties including president of the Lutheran Woman's Church League. She was a proud and dedicated singer with the Chaminade Chorus for a number of years which she specifically wanted to be remembered for, and was later widely known for her intense involvement with P-FLAG, Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. She also formed a special bond with her granddaughter Nikki, caring for her in her early years and a daily connection to this day.She leaves behind her children and grandchildren: Barbara (Bellin) (Robert) Klika, Grand daughter and son in law, Karen (Klika) (Phil) Huebner, great grandchildren, Emily, Grace, Henry, Sophia and Carson Huebner; and Rachel Klika; David Williams, Lori (Eric) Phillipson; Granddaughter, Nikki, and great grandson, Kayden; Shanda (Lesha) Williams: grand son, Scott Williams; and former son in law, Dan Miller.She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve, her parents, and step mother, brother and sister in law Robert and Helen Sachs, step sister and brother in law Evelyn and Walter Kohl; Sisters in-law Laura, Clearscy, Sadie, Clara and Katie Williams, Brothers in-law Clyde, Jay, and Johnie Williams, grand son, Robert Klika Jr.The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to the staff of Heartland Hospice Care and medical professionals at Theda Care-Appleton and Dr. Amy Servais, who worked so well together to meet her needs.Visitation and funeral services will be Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Valley Funeral Home, 2211 N. Richmond St., Appleton, WI. Visitation for immediate family 11-12; Open visitation from noon to 3:00 pm. Brief service at 3:00. In keeping with the state mandate, masks are required.A memorial fund is being established.