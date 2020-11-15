Duane BrietzkeMenasha - Duane R. Brietzke passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, peacefully in his home. He was born on March 30, 1948, in Neenah, WI. and lived his whole life in Menasha. He graduated from Menasha High School in 1966. Duane served four years in the US Navy where he was stationed in Pensacola FL., Reykjavík Iceland and Norfolk VA.He enjoyed model railroading, traveling the U.S. and abroad, Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Bucks. He also liked his trips to the casino with his wife and friends.Duane is survived by his wife of 42 years, Gretchen; son Andrew; daughter Heidi and her special friend Calvin; brother William (Bill) who fondly remembers their trips around the country when he was still a teenager. He is further survived by his hedgehog Jake.Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Bernice Brietzke; in-laws, Everett and Marge Luebben; maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts, uncles, other family members and friends.Due to Covid-19 and Duane's request there will be no funeral or visitation. No flowers please.We love you and you will be missed, Gretchen, Andrew, and Heidi.