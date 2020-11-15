1/
Duane Brietzke
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane Brietzke

Menasha - Duane R. Brietzke passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, peacefully in his home. He was born on March 30, 1948, in Neenah, WI. and lived his whole life in Menasha. He graduated from Menasha High School in 1966. Duane served four years in the US Navy where he was stationed in Pensacola FL., Reykjavík Iceland and Norfolk VA.

He enjoyed model railroading, traveling the U.S. and abroad, Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Bucks. He also liked his trips to the casino with his wife and friends.

Duane is survived by his wife of 42 years, Gretchen; son Andrew; daughter Heidi and her special friend Calvin; brother William (Bill) who fondly remembers their trips around the country when he was still a teenager. He is further survived by his hedgehog Jake.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Bernice Brietzke; in-laws, Everett and Marge Luebben; maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts, uncles, other family members and friends.

Due to Covid-19 and Duane's request there will be no funeral or visitation. No flowers please.

We love you and you will be missed, Gretchen, Andrew, and Heidi.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Appleton Post-Crescent

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved