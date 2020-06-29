Gerald 'Jerry' 'Omar' Sheriff
Gerald J. "Jerry or Omar" Sheriff, 88, of Oneida, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, June 15, 2020 at Rennes Health and Rehabilitation Center in De Pere. He was born June 4, 1932 in Green Bay, WI, son of the late Richard and Hannah (Eliason) Sheriff.
He graduated from Green Bay West High School with the class of 1951. Gerald served in the United States Coast Guard from 1951 to 1953. After serving in the United States Coast Guard, Jerry was a sales manager at R & R Dodge. Gerald later went on to open his family owned business, Fox Valley Auto Auction in De Pere, WI. Gerald enjoyed the auction environment and the interaction with customers for over 50 years. An entrepreneur at heart, Jerry owned many businesses throughout the years, such as Red Prince Supper Club in Black Creek, Mama Rossi's in De Pere, Vinyl Top Shop, stock cars and another car lot. Gerald was well known for his smiling face, generosity, and a fun-loving spirit. He liked to ruffle a few feathers in a fun way. Jerry loved people, the outdoors (as long as the sun was shining) and was especially fond of spending time at his cottage in St. Germain, WI.
Gerald is survived by his beloved companion, Marsha MacGregor; children: Karen Sheriff-Orofino and her daughter Desiree (Adrian) Alanis; Mark (Tammy) Sheriff and their children: Samantha (fiancé, Chase Ambrosius), Zachary and Alex; Marsha's son, Patrick (Kelley) MacGregor and their children: Devin and Brianna; Marsha's two granddaughters: Jessica (Ben) Wollin and their children: Jackson and Addison; Jennifer MacGregor (Josh Buhr) and their daugther: Jaden Buhr; mother of children: Nancy (Eiler) Sheriff; special people: Pat Hansen, Joan Koenig, and Diane Gezella. He is also survived by amazing friends and several special nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Hannah (Eliason) Sheriff; his two sons James and David Sheriff; Marsha's son: Scott MacGregor; brothers and sisters: Irving Sheriff, Roger Sheriff, Robert Sheriff, Ruth Hansen, Phyllis Tuttle, and Mary Brock; nephews: Stephen Brock and Tom Hansen; niece: Carol Zelzer; special person: Phillip "Skippy" Bixby.
The Sheriff family would like to extend gratitude to Rennes Health and Rehabilitation Center in De Pere for their outstanding care and support over the last two years.
Private family services were held at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave, Green Bay and Jerry was laid to rest at Appleton Highland Memorial Park. Graveside Military Honors were accorded. Expressions of sympathy, photos and memories may be shared with Gerry's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.