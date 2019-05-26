Jacki L. Sisk



Neenah - Jacki L. Sisk, age 59, of Neenah, passed away after one hell of a fight with Stage 4 Pancreatic and Liver Cancer. Jacki was born on August 31, 1959, daughter of Donald and Jeanette (Champeau) Dorn.



Jacki was born in Appleton, WI and moved to California when she was 5 years old. In January of 1976, she married Roy Sisk Sr. Jacki made the decision to stay in California and the rest of the Dorn clan moved back to Wisconsin. Between the years of 1979 through 1991 - she was blessed with her four children. In 1992, Jacki and Roy embarked on a trip of a lifetime by dragging themselves and 4 kids on a roadtrip to live in Wisconsin.



Jacki was a born hoarder of all things craft. At any given time and any given corner of the house, you would have found floss thread, canvas, yarn, stickers, puffy balls, glue, tape and googly eyes. It was the next best place to a craft store. Jacki enjoyed cross stitching, crochet, doing crafts with her grandchildren, making doll furniture out of balsa wood and reading cheesy romance novels.



Jacki enjoyed helping and talking to people, which made her such a good bartender. She had a knack for cooking the best food, except soy type fish, and she only knew how to cook for an army. For the last couple of years, she found her home making Take and Bake dinners at Mohnen's Family Restaurant. She really enjoyed doing this and she met exceptional people who became her extended family.



Jacki was a sassy and spunky bit of goods that would let you know how she felt. If her mouth did not say it; her face would tell the story. Beneath the sass, she had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. On March 1, 2019 Jacki was diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer. With that heart of gold, she was more worried about hurting others than the battle that lie ahead for herself.



Jacki taught her children a lot of things in life. Patience, gratitude, being thoughtful of others, to put plastic bags inside plastic bags, that you can never have too many sweaters or blankets and to feed people when they came over whether they were hungry or not.



Jacki is survived by her children: Tanya Dorn, Breanna (Patrick) DeWitt, Roy Jr. (Samantha) Sisk, Ravyn (Josh Heuer) Sisk; her grandchildren: Alexander, Leland, Amber, Novah, Skyla, and one bun in the oven. She is also survived by her mother, Jeanette Dorn, siblings, Steven (Ellen) Dorn, Ginger (Randy) Sampson, Wendy (Adam) McDowell, Lori (Robert) Oney and Diane Dorn. Numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.



Jacki was preceded in death by her father Donald, her husband Roy Sr., and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rosemarie and Raymond Sisk, and Grandma Ginny.



Her life will be celebrated with a service on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 302 N. Morrison St., Appleton, with Pastor Kenneth Frey officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Abbi and Nurse Amy at the Ascension Cancer Center. Hospice CNA Tracy for the excellent care to Mom. Nurse Brandy for the excellent care for Mom and helping the family when she passed. All of Hospice has been amazing to us and helping during this painful time.











Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 26, 2019