James VandenBoogartAppleton - James F. Vanden Boogart, 79, died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born on September 26, 1941, to the late Joseph and Katherine (Blanik) Vanden Boogart. James took joy in going up north to Crivitz where he enjoyed hunting and taking the snowmobiles out on the trails. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and retired from the City of Appleton after many years of employment.James is survived by his children Lisa Allison and James (William Hill) Vanden Boogart, grandchildren Heather (Nicholas) Gundrum, Stacey (Corey) Jazdzewski, William Allison, Katie Allison and Zachary Allison, great-granddaughter Hazel Jazdzewski, siblings Ray Vanden Boogart, Linda Dilts and Tom Vanden Boogart.James was preceded in death by his wife Helen Vanden Boogart.A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Appleton Highland Memorial Park, 3131 N Richmond St., Appleton 54911. Burial will take place at Appleton Highland Memorial Park.