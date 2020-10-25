Joan C. Malmquist
Neenah - Joan C. Malmquist, age 72, passed away peacefully just one day shy of her 73rd birthday on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at American Grand in Neenah. She was born October 19, 1947 in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Frank and Doris (Marschner) Walenta.
Joan graduated from Custer High School in 1966. She married Keith Malmquist on March 10, 1972. He preceded her in death in 1985.
Joan was a former member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Neenah and her Catholic faith was very important to her. She loved spending time at the lake cottage, listening to German music and also watching movies.
Survivors include her two children: Ivar (Kelly) Malmquist, Dianne Malmquist; two brothers: Paul Walenta, Frank Walenta; several nieces and nephews; and her caregiver and friend, Julie Pitsch.
Joan was preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.
A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.
The family would like to thank the staff of American Grand Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for all their wonderful care and compassion.
