Laramie "Larry" Waldhart
Appleton - Larry Waldhart, age 84 of Appleton, passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020
The Christian Funeral Service for Larry will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Riverview Ev. Lutheran Church, located at 136 W. Seymour Street in Appleton. Rev. Dennis Belter and Rev. Timothy Wagner will officiate. Visitation will take place at the church on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Masks and safe distancing will be required.
The graveside service and committal prayer for Larry will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Stetsonville. All are invited to attend.
A complete obituary will appear in the Saturday edition of the Post Crescent.
For more information or to share a memory of Larry, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
