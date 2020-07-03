Larry L. BauerNew London - Larry L. Bauer, age 77, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after battling Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Manitowoc, WI, son of the late Otto and Florence (Nicolaisen) Bauer on January 12, 1943. Larry married Marilyn Frazier on July 24, 1965. Larry worked at Curwood/Bemis as an Electrical Engineer for 50 years, retiring July 1, 2014. Larry loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events, from football, basketball, soccer, and baseball. He never wanted to miss a game. Besides spending time with his grandchildren, he enjoyed fishing with his brother-in-law, Dennis Nieland in Minnesota, helping his brother Dennis on electrical jobs, meeting Hank Dykstra for coffee at Bucky's, and shooting pool with Tom Faucher and his other pool buddies. Nothing meant more to Larry than God, followed by his wife and family.Larry is survived by his wife, Marilyn; two daughters, Jenny (Mark) Moeller of Shiocton, WI and Leanne (Doug) Selle of New London, WI; five grandchildren, Tyler and MaKenna Moeller and Jared, Owen, and Noah Selle; brothers, Dennis (Jennie) Bauer and Richard (Joyce) Bauer; sister-in-law, Beverly Nieland (special friend Hank Dykstra); brothers-in law, Ronald (Marion) Frazier and Denis (Cindy) Frazier, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.Larry was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Bauer; his parents, Otto and Florence; his in-laws, Loran and Evelyn Frazier, and brother-in-law, Dennis Nieland.Funeral services for Larry will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 7th at Emanuel Lutheran Church New London. Visitation will be from on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London and also from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church on Tuesday. Final resting place will be Little Wolf Cemetery Manawa, WI. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in the name of Larry Bauer. IN HONOR OF LARRY, PLEASE DRESS CASUAL.Many thanks to the 3rd floor nurses at ThedaCare New London, Holly Behnke and Kalyn Gwinn from Arc Angels, and Joy, Nicole, Lisa, Samantha, Julie, Jaycee, Tiffany, Jeanette, and Sharla for their care at home. Also, thanks to Pastors Schulz and Heiges for their home visits.It was impossible to prepare our hearts for the loss of such an amazing man. You have been the best role model and husband/father we could have ever asked for. You handled your disease and final days with such strength. God truly has blessed us with so many fun memories with you. We will miss your witty sense of humor and the security of you being a phone call away. We are so thankful for you showing us how God wants us to live and serve others. The world was a better place because of you. You will be forever loved and missed by us. Love, Marilyn, Jenny and LeanneP.S. Give Pam a hug from us.