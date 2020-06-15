Laura "Dickie" KeulerChilton - Laura "Dickie" Keuler, age 90, of Chilton, was called to her heavenly home on June 13, 2020.Laura was born in Fond du Lac on July 8, 1929, to Martin and Clara (Diedrick) Baltz. She met her husband, Robert Keuler, when she was in high school in Chilton. Together they raised 11 children. Robert preceded her in death on February 22, 2010.She will be greatly missed by her children: MaryKay (Dennis) Hein, Rick (Therese) Keuler, Dan Keuler, Lisa Perez, Kevin (Cheryl) Keuler, Joe (Roxane) Keuler, Willy (Michele) Keuler, Pat Keuler, Tim (Sheila) Keuler, Jenny (Don) Dorn, Nicki (Tim) Mathes, and her 29 loving grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. She is further survived by brother-in-law, Donald Keuler, sisters-in-law, Beverly Baltz and Virginia Nelson. Laura was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter, Sandra, her parents, grandson, Peter Dorn, her in-laws, Arthur and Agatha Keuler, 3 brothers, Milo, Dalton, and Donald Baltz, 2 brothers-in-law, Arthur (Gunner) Keuler and James Keuler, and 3 sisters-in-law, Carol Keuler, Katherine Baltz, and Goldie Baltz.It was Laura's wish that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to either the Humane Society or Chilton Area Catholic School.Funeral proceedings are as follows: Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Wieting Funeral Home, Chilton, WI-Visitation from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Christian Service at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery-Chilton, WI.