Maria Kainz
Appleton - Maria Kainz, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Touchmark Memory Care, with her "special daughter" Kitty Feivor at her side, holding her hand. She was born October 17, 1927 in Germany, daughter of the late Leopold and Maria (Lorenz) Winkler. On September 13, 1950, Maria married John Kainz. They celebrated almost 62 years together before John preceded Maria in death on August 2, 2012.
Maria and John came to the United States from Germany in 1955, to start a new life together. She worked at Appleton Extended Care Nursing Home as their office manager for over 30 years. Maria was a long time member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir for 49 years; she also attended Mass at St. Bernard, as Touchmark had a bus that would bring them to Mass on a weekly basis. Maria loved playing cribbage, Sheepshead, knitting, reading, and watching sports on TV, especially football, tennis, golf and soccer.
Maria will be missed by her "special family" Kitty (Mark) Feivor; her "grandchildren" Cory (Marco) Feivor and Amy (Ashwin) van den Aarssen; "great grandchildren": Quinn and Oliver Feivor; and her many close friends. She was further preceded in death by her brother, Leopold; and sister, Emme.
Mass of Christian burial for Maria will be 11:30 AM on Thursday October 17, 2019 at ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH, 500 W. Marquette Street, Appleton, with Fr. James Jugenheimer officiating. Visitation will be held at the church Thursday morning beginning at 9:00 until 11:15 AM, with Mass to begin at 11:30 AM. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Maria's family would like to thank the staff of Touchmark, and the Touchmark Memory Care unit, Heartland Hospice, for all of their loving care and compassion. And a special thank you also to her many friends who visited and prayed with Maria, and provided her comfort.
Maria always loved a grand birthday celebration. She always had to celebrate on the exact day of her birthday. So it is very appropriate that we celebrate together with all of her friends on what would have been her 92 birthday.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019