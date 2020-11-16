Marion E. HoffmanAppleton - Marion Elizabeth (Head) Hoffman, age 87 passed away on Friday November 13, 2020 surrounded by her family after fighting a long hard battle with COVID.She was born to the late Daniel & Marie Head on March 12, 1933. Mary Murphy (Big Ma) was influential in raising Marion to be the loving person she became. Marion was born and raised in Stockbridge. She married Harry K. Hoffman Sr., Together they had 4 wonderful children. Cheri Cross of Eureka MT, Victoria (Ron) Koehler of Black Creek, Harry (Kim) Hoffman of Oshkosh, and Cara (Jim) Techlin of Little Chute. Marion was with her lifelong companion, Roger (Butch) Fahrenkrug until his passing.Marion is survived by 12 grandchildren. James (Carisa) Satorius, Jeff Koehler, Kara (Matt) Muchow, Holly (Craig) Meulemans, Amber (Chris) VandenBerg, Courtney (Jessie) Marnocha, Sonya (Marcus) VanBemmel, Kyle (Liz) Zak, Cayla Techlin, Kullin (Savannah) Hoffman, Kelsey (Cole) Boge, Cole Techlin.Bonka always talked about how blessed she was to be a part of her 19 great grandchildren lives. Jaddin, Payne, Zola, Caden, Carson, McKenna, Navy, Keegen, Quinn, Preston, Avery, Tyson, Ronan, Kenley, Summer, Brielle, Easton, Aria, Brooks.Marion's siblings Nancy, Keith, David, Barbara, Bobby (Kathy), Donald (Debbi) Mike, Pat, Mark, and Wayne were an important part of her life; she had an incredibly special bond with each one. Marion also had a special place in her heart for each of her nieces and nephews.Marion touched so many lives and was loved by all who met her. Her spirit, spunk and love for her family was contagious. At 87 she had a busier social life than most teenagers. She was driving her car and most importantly living her life as she wanted to live it. She was such an independent woman, she was known by many as the Barracuda, and always had her heart and her home open to anyone who needed a shoulder or place to lay their head. The last several years Marion lived for spending weekends floating on her raft at Shawano Lake.The outpouring of condolences for Marion from family and friends has been so heartfelt, it is impossible to list everyone touched by mom.The memorial visitation for Marion will be held at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior Street, on Monday November 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. We are respectfully asking everyone to wear a mask and social distance, as we do not want to spread this pain any further.Those who knew Marion knew she was a lover of all animals. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Fox Valley Humane Association in Marion's memory or a donation to the family to establish a memorial fund.The family would like to thank Ascension St. Elizabeth 4th floor nursing staff, especially Chelsea, Katherine, and Jenny. Mom felt they were her angels.