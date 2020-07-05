1/1
Patricia "Pat" Rehorst
Patricia "Pat" Rehorst

Greenville - Patricia "Pat" Rehorst, age 69, of Greenville and formerly of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2020, while vacationing in Phillips. Pat was born on April 26, 1951 in Neenah, daughter of the late Harold and Beatrice (Fraire) Lardinois. Pat was an avid reader, especially of romance novels. She enjoyed watching cooking shows as well as animal shows. She also loved vacationing, especially the trips to Branson.

Pat is survived by her husband, Joseph Sr.; her children: Joseph (Lorie) Rehorst Jr., Catherine (Todd) Schmidt, and Dylan Rehorst. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy (Michael) Walker, her brothers, Don (Karen) Lardinois, and Steve (Debbie) Lardinois, and a sister-in-law, Barbara (James) Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Debbie Lashay.

Funeral services for Pat will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah, with Pastor Rebecca Henry officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A memorial is being established.

For those unable to attend the service, it will be livestreamed on the Kessler Funeral Home and Cremation Service facebook page. There will also be a link to view the service on Pat's obituary page on the funeral home website: www.kesslerfh.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
