Richard "Rocky" LaskyFremont - Richard H. "Rocky" Lasky, age 87, of Fremont, formerly of Countryside, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his niece's home in Appleton. He was born on September 25, 1932 in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Harry and Emily (Puncochar)Lasky. Following his high school graduation, Rocky enlisted in the US Marine Corp where he served during the Korean Conflict from 1952-1955. He later worked in construction and roofing for many years. He then worked at a greenhouse in the gardening and flower industry. While living in Illinois, Rocky was a member and past commander of Dorman Dunn American Legion Post 547 and was a proud member of the La Grange Fire Department. After moving to Fremont, Rocky enjoyed fishing on the Wolf River, doing word puzzles, reading and watching The Weather Channel and CNN. Rocky was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Zittau, where he loved to be the greeter.Rocky is survived by his son, Rick (Jami) Lasky; his daughter, Doreene (Tony) Carmado; grandchildren, Emily, Ricky, Derrick, Antony, and Nickolas; great-grandchildren, Zoe, Willow, Anna, Ari, Darren, Carmine and Brinlee Marie; his niece, Sharon (Bill) Stanlik; other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his son, Darren, his former wife, Wanda Lasky, and his sister, Virginia Plewa .A Funeral Ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 7:00 pm at the Lewin Funeral Home. Pastor Dan Gibson will officiate. Visitation will be held at Lewin Funeral Home on Thursday, from 4:00 pm until the time of service.