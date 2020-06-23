Robert Edwin MillerAppleton - Robert "Bob" Miller, age 74, of Appleton, passed away on June 19, 2020 at his place of residence. He was born on May 27, 1946 to the late Fredrick "Fritz" J. and June E. (Neuman) Miller. Bob was a graduate of Menasha Highschool. He loved DJing, playing bingo, dancing to doo-wop and listening to Bobby Darin. Bob was an avid collector of many things. He loved plowing snow and running the family business of many years called B & B Enterprises. Bob enjoyed fishing, the great outdoors, and riding his motorcycle; his laughter could fill an entire room. Bob was loved by many and will be greatly missed.Bob is survived by his special friend of 20 years and love of his life, Joanne Nissan of Milwaukee; his children: Amy S. Lehr of Appleton and owner of Whimsical Charm, Tammy L. (Tony Messick) Miller of Yukon, OK, Eric J. Miller of Black Creek, and Miranda Morris of Appleton; his grandchildren: Brianna R. Lehr-Leitzke of Kaukauna, Madalyn Lehr of Appleton, Cayden Syring of Appleton, Nicholas Miller of Hawaii, Kyle Wigkowski of Milwaukee, Leeandra Newton of Oklahoma City, OK, Lindsey Hewette of Yukon, OK, and Dylan Messick of Yukon, OK; great grandchildren: Violet Lehr, John Murphy III of Yukon, OK, and Chevy Murphy of Yukon, OK.A sharing of memories for Bob will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at BRETTSCHNEIDER TRETTIN NICKEL FUNERAL CHAPEL, 606 N Oneida Street, Appleton. Friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.