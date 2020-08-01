Robert HansenNew London - Robert "Bob" Hansen, know well by family and friends as Gus age 79, passed away on August 1st, 2020, at Theda Clark Medical Center in Neenah. Bob was born on Sept 22nd, 1940 in Manawa. He was the son of the late Arthur and Verle Hansen of Ogdensburg. Bob graduated from Manawa high school in 1958, and enlisted into the Army - after he completed his obligation and was honorably discharged in 1964, Bob started his career in the construction industry where he worked until retirement. He always enjoyed operating heavy equipment and driving dump truck. At a young age, Bob had a love for competition, from racing snowmobiles to watching NASCAR, which later grew into building the ultimate pulling tractors! He was a member of the Central Wisconsin Antique Tractor Pulling Association and South Central Wisconsin Tractor Pullers. Bob was known for his fierce loyalty to his family and friends, quick wit, and the love of pulling a good prank!Bob is survived by his sons, Doug (Jamie) and Brian (Kristin); five grandchildren, Noah, Sabrina, Sage, Colter, and Brya. He is further survived by his sisters; Dorothy Hass, Eileen Rosicky; brother, Evan (Lana) Hansen and his best friend, Patti Kostrazak.He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Kirk; brothers Kerm, Kenneth, Claro; sister, Gladys.Funeral services for Bob will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London with Rev. Greg Watling officiating. A visitation for Bob will be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 3-6 p.m. Please remember to follow the current guidelines for public gatherings.