Ryker James Schmitt
Ryker James Schmitt

Ryker James Schmitt was born too perfect for this world on June 10, 2020. Though he never spent any time with us, Ryker touched many lives and is loved deeply by his family and friends. He is the beautiful baby boy of Jozef and Karin (Behle) Schmitt. He will also be deeply missed by his grandparents: Jim and Joan Behle and Michell Kellner; uncle, Dan Behle (Jenny Fletcher); aunt, Katrina Kwiatkowski; great-grandpa, Bill Robach and great-grandma, Jo Kwiatkowski.

A private family service was held for Ryker at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home in Freedom.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Freedom
N3972 Columbia Ave
Freedom, WI 54131
(920) 788-3321
