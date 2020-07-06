Shirely M. Mueller
Appleton - Shirley M. Mueller passed away March 22, 2020. Her full Obituary was published in the Post Crescent on March 15, 2020. Due to COVID restrictions, unfortunately we were unable to have a gathering to celebrate her life. A memorial service, with no family or guests in attendance, was taped to honor Shirley's life and beautiful legacy. Thank you for all your prayers and support during this difficult loss. Shirley's service may be viewed by entering the link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/49954309
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 6 to Jul. 12, 2020.