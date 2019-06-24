Home

Aaron Ellis Jr. Obituary
ELLIS, JR. AARON

Age 82, of Murrysville, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, with his wife and children by his side.  He was born on August 21, 1936 in Douglas, GA; son of the late Aaron Ellis, Sr. and Lois Revell Ellis.  Aaron served in the US Army, and retired from the US Navy as a Master Chief Petty Officer, having served on the submarines USS Grenadier, USS Ethan Allen, and USS Benjamin Franklin, along with various shore installations. After leaving the Navy, he worked for the Westinghouse Nuclear Service division until his retirement. Aaron is survived by his wife, Sandra B. of Murrysville; his sons, John (Tammy) Ellis of Sicklerville, NJ and Kyle (Debbie) Ellis of Carmel, IN; daughters, Janine (Tom) Merchant of Murrysville and Pamela Ellis of Pittsburgh; his sister, Elouise Kirkland of Douglas, GA; three grandchildren, Amanda, Austin, and Ellenore; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the HART FUNERAL HOME, INC., Murrysville where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be private in The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 24, 2019
