RADZIMINSKI ADELLA (MAKSTUTIS)

Age 98, peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved wife of the late Stephen Radziminski; loving mother of Anthony, Susan, Deborah, Darlene and the late Stephanie; cherished grandmother of eight; proud great-grandmother of six and several great-great-grandchildren; sister of Albert Makstutis. Adele loved spending time with her family and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Tuesday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.