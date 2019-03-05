DEVENYI ALICE (VASARHELYI-SZABO)

On February 28, at the age of 91, Alice passed away peacefully in Lake Park, Florida, where she lived with her daughter, Cecilia. The eldest of three siblings, she was born in Szekesfehervar to Gyorgy and Julika (Knittlehoffer) and spent her early life in Hungary. As a result of the turmoil created by WWII, she and her family fled Hungary and were refugees in Germany, where she met her husband and gave birth to two daughters. In 1951, sponsored by the First Hungarian Lutheran Church of Pittsburgh, her family immigrated to Pittsburgh to make a new life. A longtime Mount Lebanon resident, Alice had a passion for opera and enjoyed attending the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera performances. She also loved playing chess and teaching her children the game. She worked for many years for Industrial Appraisal Company before retiring in the 1980s. She was preceded in death by her husband Istvan, her daughter Alice, and her brother George. She is survived by her sister Margit; her children Ildiko, Aniko, Istvan, Attila, and Cecilia; her grandchildren Aimee, August, Balazs Lajos, Istvan Sandor, Ryan, Lindsey, and Dylan; and her great-grandchildren Auriella, Aurora, Autumn, Brooks, Mason, Nikolai, Vivian, and William. Friends welcome 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Blessing Service at 1:00 p.m. Burial private by family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in her name be made to Bethlen Communities in Ligonier, PA. www.slaterfuneral.com.