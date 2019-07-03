MacGREGOR ALMA JEAN (STIMMEL)

Age 95, of Claysville passed away at home Saturday, June 29, 2019 after a long illness. Jean was born in Lock Four to the late Albert E. Stimmel and the late Alma Smith Stimmel. She graduated from South High School, Pittsburgh, in 1941, earned an Associate Degree in Business from the former Robert Morris College, and went on to work for Army Intelligence during World War II. Jean married the late James MacGregor, Jr. in 1944 and had two daughters. Jean was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Canonsburg. Surviving are one daughter, Joan M. MacGregor, with whom Jean made her home; three nephews; and close longtime friends, Dot, John, and JR Zawacki. Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are a daughter, Jeannie MacGregor Murawski, and a sister, Reba Stimmel Walker. Friends will be received Friday, July 5, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. the time of service at WILLIAM G. NEAL FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 925 Allison, Washington with Pastor John Gropp officiating. Burial will follow at Claysville Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the , St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Canonsburg or Washington County Humane Society. Additional information and guestbook are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com.