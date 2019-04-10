HALL AMY B.

Born on October 21, 1978, was most at ease while camping, hunting or hiking, enthusiastic about cars and a nurturing adorer of her son, Preston, Amy Hall left memorable impressions on all who knew and loved her - and she'll be missed deeply by the same. She passed away on April 4, 2019. Perhaps her particular appreciation for nature comes from a curious, adventurous spirit. Whatever the source, God's creation evidently touched her. May she now know that Creator. Amy is mourned by her loving husband, Bill; her dear son, Preston; sisters, Sherry McMillen (Catherine and Makenna) and Marsha Herrle (David, Kara, and Emerson); godparents, Joe and Jackie Peck; and stepfather, Ray Hays (Preston's "Ray Ray"); and Kim Teti (Rick); uncle, Jerry Forney (Ada); and uncle, Mark Forney (Cyndi); along with many other family and friends. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. where prayers will be recited on Friday at 9:15 a.m. followed by Mass at 10 a.m. at St. James Church, Sewickley. Father James B. Farnan, celebrant.