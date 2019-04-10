Home

POWERED BY

Services
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
Resources
More Obituaries for AMY HALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AMY B. HALL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

AMY B. HALL Obituary
HALL AMY B.

Born on October 21, 1978, was most at ease while camping, hunting or hiking, enthusiastic about cars and a nurturing adorer of her son, Preston, Amy Hall left memorable impressions on all who knew and loved her - and she'll be missed deeply by the same. She passed away on April 4, 2019. Perhaps her particular appreciation for nature comes from a curious, adventurous spirit. Whatever the source, God's creation evidently touched her. May she now know that Creator. Amy is mourned by her loving husband, Bill; her dear son, Preston; sisters, Sherry McMillen (Catherine and Makenna) and Marsha Herrle (David, Kara, and Emerson); godparents, Joe and Jackie Peck; and stepfather, Ray Hays (Preston's "Ray Ray"); and Kim Teti (Rick); uncle, Jerry Forney (Ada); and uncle, Mark Forney (Cyndi); along with many other family and friends. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. where prayers will be recited on Friday at 9:15 a.m. followed by Mass at 10 a.m. at St. James Church, Sewickley. Father James B. Farnan, celebrant.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now