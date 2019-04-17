DeNERO ARTHUR J.

Age 82, died in Naples, FL on April 12, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Scranton, PA; son of the late Hilda and Frank DeNero. He was a graduate of the University of Scranton and Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. Arthur was a regional manager for Thrift Drug and later the proprietor of Gil's, Baldwin Court Pharmacy and Medical Arts Pharmacy in Pittsburgh. Arthur is survived by Mary Catherine, his beloved wife of 57 years; four daughters, Linda (Larry), Sheila, Kristen (Jeff) and Mary Catherine (Bill); 12 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. A requiem mass will take place at St. Thomas More Church in Bethel Park, PA on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Arthur's name to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation at mdf.networkforgood.com.