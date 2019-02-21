McDOUGALL BARBARA (HICKS)

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 18, 2019. Born in Oak Park, Illinois, Barbara grew up in Pittsburgh and spent most of her adult years in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. McDougall and sister, Elizabeth Draeger. Robert was the love of Barbara's life; she passed away on what would have been his 90th birthday. Barbara was the loving mother of Scott McDougall and Susan McDougall Dackow, and loving mother-in-law to Bess Adams and Kirk Dackow. She was the beloved grandmother of four grandchildren who brought her immense joy and pride; Christopher and Kevin Dackow, and Anna and Nora McDougall. Barbara was a kind, honest and thoughtful person. She had a warm heart, terrific sense of humor, and a positive outlook on life. She always had an art project in the works and constantly encouraged her children's creative outlets. Barbara worked as a homemaker, artist, and freelance writer. She studied art at Carnegie-Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. She loved bright colors, jazz, good books and art, and the beach. She was a highly visual person who viewed the world around her through a lens of beauty and design. Barbara will be deeply missed. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Presbyterian Senior Care and Bridges Hospice. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania on Saturday from 10 a.m., until the time of services at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to the Mount Lebanon Public Library, Castle Shannon Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15228.

