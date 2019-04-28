MEALY BECKY LYNN "BECCA"

Of Bethel Park, age 51, passed away due to complications of cancer at Shadyside Hospital on the morning of April 24, 2019. Becca was born in Washington, PA, to Samuel Houston and Wanda Clark on January 19, 1968. She is survived by her husband, Terry Mealy; her son, Seth; her mother, Wanda; her brothers, Edward and Robert Houston; and her sister, Sherri Houston. She lived all her life near Pittsburgh and graduated from Peters Township High School. She has worked at Giant Eagle and Bethel Bakery, but was a homemaker for the last eighteen years of her life. She was an amateur poet and aspiring writer. She loved caring for her family and home, decorating, crafts, eating breakfast at Eat'n Park, road trips, her pets, and watching Food Network and reality shows. Friends will be received on Monday, April 29, from 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. All of her friends are welcome to join us as we say goodbye. Please make a donation to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, hillman.upmc.com/differnce/supporting/make-a-gift, in lieu of flowers. "With GOD, all things are possible". henneyfuneralhome.com.