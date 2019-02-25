Home

POWERED BY

Services
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES GEIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES R. GEIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CHARLES R. GEIS Obituary
GEIS CHARLES R.

On Saturday, February 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Colleen (Caughey) Geis; loving father of Jackie (Frank) Yourison and Chrissy (Bob) West; brother of Rosemary (Frank) Zuk and the late Lorraine Zajicek, Joan Dato, Pat Sams and Janet Hendzel; brother-in-law of Marianne (Bill) Hammer, George (Joyce) Caughey, Sandra Caughey (Chuck Sumner), Mark (Tracy) Caughey, Laura (Joe) Longo; grandfather of Cameron, Kolby, Samantha (Mike) Reis and Bobby; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews; and his faithful companion, Daisy. Friends received Wednesday, 12-8 at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 Third Street, Carnegie, where a blessing service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. Charlie worked in the collections department for Beneficial Finance before moving on to dispatcher for Carnegie and Millvale Police and Fire Department. He was also employed by the street department in Millvale, and ran the three concession stands for Carnegie Little League.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now