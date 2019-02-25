GEIS CHARLES R.

On Saturday, February 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Colleen (Caughey) Geis; loving father of Jackie (Frank) Yourison and Chrissy (Bob) West; brother of Rosemary (Frank) Zuk and the late Lorraine Zajicek, Joan Dato, Pat Sams and Janet Hendzel; brother-in-law of Marianne (Bill) Hammer, George (Joyce) Caughey, Sandra Caughey (Chuck Sumner), Mark (Tracy) Caughey, Laura (Joe) Longo; grandfather of Cameron, Kolby, Samantha (Mike) Reis and Bobby; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews; and his faithful companion, Daisy. Friends received Wednesday, 12-8 at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 Third Street, Carnegie, where a blessing service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. Charlie worked in the collections department for Beneficial Finance before moving on to dispatcher for Carnegie and Millvale Police and Fire Department. He was also employed by the street department in Millvale, and ran the three concession stands for Carnegie Little League.