Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 264-6050
DANA (GALISIN) AIELLO

DANA (GALISIN) AIELLO Obituary
AIELLO DANA (GALISIN)

Passed away peacefully in Odenton, MD surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Aiello and the much loved mother of Abigail of Odenton and Leah of New York. She is survived by her mother, Linda Heinlein Galisin; Robert Galisin and wife Diane; sisters, Diane (Gary) Rodriguez, Dawn (Donald) Ott; and brother, Robert (Julia) Galisin, Dana was graduate of Moon area High School and earned a degree in Industrial Design and Engineering. She had a successful career as a Project Manager with National Security Agency at Ft. Meade. Her projects brought her many honors and awards but her priority was always her family. Dana was a loyal and fun loving friend, evident by the circle of friends from high school and work who supported her through her illness. Friends will be received on Thursday June 6th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF MOON TWP., (1522 Coraopolis Hts. Rd) where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019
